Twitter teams up with NBC for live 2020 Olympics coverage

NBC previously worked with Snapchat for the 2018 Winter Games, offering some live coverage and highlights packages through the Discover tab. Still, this is the biggest step the Comcast subsidiary has taken to date in terms of allowing a partner to use live Olympics video, the New York Times notes.

There's an interactive element here. Each morning, you can vote on which primetime event or athlete you want to see on Twitter, and live streams lasting five minutes or so will be broadcast on the platform. Advertisers will also be able to sponsor the Twitter coverage.

Of course, the vast majority of NBC's Olympics coverage will stay on its own networks and digital platforms. The event is an important revenue stream for NBCUniversal; it expects to rake in over $1.2 billion in ad sales during next year's Games.