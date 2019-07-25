Wirecutter's best deals: Save $250 on a Vizio Soundbar with Dolby Atmos

Street price: $950; deal price: $700

Down to $700 from a street price of around $950, this is a new low that we expect to see more regularly on this soundbar. This new top pick includes built in Bluetooth and Chromecast for music streaming, as well as a connection panel with every type of input you could possibly need.

The Vizio SB46514-F6 Soundbar is the top pick in our guide to the best soundbar. Wirecutter Editor Adrienne Maxwell wrote, "The Vizio SB46514-F6 is a full-featured soundbar that comes with everything you need to create a 360-degree sound experience. While many other high-performance soundbars require you to pay more to add a subwoofer or rear speakers, Vizio includes a wireless 10-inch subwoofer and wired rear speakers, as well as four built-in up-firing Atmos speakers to produce a fully enveloping soundstage."

Street price: $300; deal price: $250

Matching the previous all-time low we saw for this pick, this lens is down to $250 from $300. This deal price, though growing increasingly common, is a solid drop if you're in the market for a budget wide lens.

As the budget pick in our guide to the first Fujifilm lenses you should buy, we like the Rokinon 12mm F2.0 NCS CS as an option over $100 less than our other picks. Amadou Diallo wrote, "This lens's 18mm-equivalent focal length is wider than our main pick, the Fujifilm 14mm f/2.8, and with a fast f/2.0 aperture it lets in twice as much light as well. You have to focus this lens manually; there's no electronic autofocus communication between it and the camera."

Street price: $420; deal price: $380

Down to $380, this isn't the lowest we've seen on our top Apple watch pick, but it matches previous deals we've posted before. Praised for its iOS integration, the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm) offers the best combination of style and additional features of any smartwatch for any platform.

The Series 4 Apple Watch is the top pick in our Apple Watch guide. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy and Dan Frakes wrote, "It's the first redesign since the device launched, and its bigger screen is a major improvement that you'll notice no matter what you use your watch for—it's a big enough difference that it's worth paying the premium. A faster processor, more-reliable Siri, a new Digital Crown, and better heart-rate and health-tracking features only sweeten the deal. Of all the smartwatches we've tested—for both iPhone and Android—the Apple Watch Series 4 offers the best overall package."

Street price: $300; deal price: $250

This drop to $250 on the Jabra Elite 85h is only $13 more than the short-lived, all-time low we saw during Prime Day. Along with their great sound and great design, these headphones have an intuitive set up and easily accessible controls, making them a great choice if you're in the market for Bluetooth headphones.

The Jabra Elite 85h is the top pick in our guide to the best Bluetooth wireless headphones. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Lauren Dragan wrote, "Whereas other Bluetooth headphones can have confusing and fiddly buttons that often cause you to trigger the wrong task, the Elite 85h has straightforward controls and a painless pairing process across all device platforms. This pair works with the Amazon, Apple, and Google digital assistants, too. The sound quality is great for both music and phone calls, the headphones fit comfortably, and the set features a 36-hour battery life. Plus, you get passable noise cancellation and a two-year warranty against rain damage. Overall, the Jabra Elite 85h headphones embody ease of use, and they're just plain enjoyable to pick up and wear."

