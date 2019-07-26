Original 'Doom' games hit PS4, Xbox One, Switch and mobile

Quakecon 2019 is underway and one of the first big announcements from the event is that the first three Doom games are now available on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. You'll also be able to carry around the first two entries in the classic FPS series on your iOS or Android device too.
News of the Switch ports leaked a little early, as they popped up on Nintendo's eShop in the UK Friday morning before temporarily disappearing. Doom and Doom II cost $5 each, while Doom III is $10. Meanwhile, Bethesda said some more of its games will be joining Sony's game streaming service PS Now on August 6th: Doom (the 2016 version), as well as Wolfenstein: The New Order and Fallout 4.