The original 'Pillars of Eternity' RPG comes to Switch on August 8th

This could be appealing if you're a long-time RPG fan. Pillars is a spiritual successor to classic titles like Baldur's Gate and Planescape: Torment, complete with the isometric perspective, rich artwork and moral choices. It's a title for the sort of player who's happy to spend dozens of hours building up characters and soaking in the atmosphere of a high fantasy world. The Switch version doesn't have any fundamental changes, but its availability on a portable platform might be enough of a draw -- you can make progress on quests while you're stuck on your commute.

Greetings, Watchers! We are happy to announce that the original Pillars of Eternity adventure is coming to the Nintendo Switch on August 8th, complete with both of the White March expansions!



Pre-Orders are available now.https://t.co/lAaxl77V5e pic.twitter.com/m1dq7Z1a50 — Pillars of Eternity II: #Deadfire (@WorldofEternity) July 26, 2019