Amazon renews rescued sci-fi series 'The Expanse' for fifth season

This isn't the first time Amazon has renewed a series well in advance of a season debut, but it still makes The Expanse part of an exclusive club. Amazon usually reserves these early renewals for shows it believes will be hits from the outset, such as Jack Ryan and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Even a promising series like The Boys had to wait until a week before its premiere to receive the greenlight for another season. It's just as well that Amazon is committing so soon, though. When there are still multiple Expanse books left to adapt, it's hard to imagine Amazon bailing on the show so long as its viewership is reasonably strong.

Here comes the juice — #TheExpanse Season 5 is officially confirmed. pic.twitter.com/fQ48is9moE — The Expanse (@ExpanseOnPrime) July 27, 2019