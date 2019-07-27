Bethesda's 'Doom' re-releases will no longer need internet access

The requirement was ostensibly to reward members of Bethesda's Doom Slayers Club for playing the original titles. While that's a nice perk if you own the more recent Doom (or plan to get Doom Eternal), it's a hassle if you just wanted a quick nostalgia trip.

There have been a few other complaints as well, such as the addition of copy protection, graphical changes (such as filtering that softens those 1993-era graphics) and apparent music tempo slowdowns on the Switch. That's not including the removal of downloads for the old PS3 and Xbox 360 versions. It's not a fiasco, but these clearly weren't the straightforward ports some were expecting.