Watch this 'Heartman' cutscene to learn more about 'Death Stranding'

Hideo Kojima's upcoming "cinematic adventure" game for PlayStation 4 is still quite a mystery, but this Death Stranding trailer that debuted at Comic-Con last week reveals more about it. Leaks of the video appeared online recently, but now you can watch it at home in full quality, as the character "Heartman" -- based on filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn -- explains his connection to the world.

As you may guess by his name, his heart stops every 21 minutes, allowing him to spend three minutes in "the world of the dead" before he's shocked back to life... for another 21 minutes. Death Stranding will be released November 8th, with a long list of featured stars including Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Troy Baker and Guillermo del Toro.