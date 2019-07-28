Amazon's 'Transparent' ends with a musical finale on September 27th

The finale marks not just the end to one of Amazon's earliest original shows (it's finishing almost exactly five years after its September 26th, 2014 premiere), but the close to an era for Prime Video as a whole. Transparent came about at a time when Amazon was taking larger risks and was satisfied so long as shows had devoted audiences. Since then, it has shifted its focus to blockbusters like Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Jack Ryan and the upcoming Lord of the Rings series -- it wants gigantic viewership. Transparent's following has helped it survive that shift, but it's clearly the last of its kind.