'Fortnite' gets a premier esports circuit in the Championship Series

More details are forthcoming, but Epic will kick off the Championship Series in earnest when the tenth season of Fortnite starts (now expected on August 1st).

This is one of Epic's first major moves in competitive Fortnite play after recruiting Overwatch League commissioner Nate Nanzer, and signals the company's intentions. It wants official competitive play to persist year-round, not just in brief bursts. That could both get more esports players to take Fortnite seriously and keep Fortnite in the spotlight well after the World Cup is over.