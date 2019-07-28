Netflix forges multi-year animation deal with the team from 'Big Mouth'

There's no mention of what those other projects might entail.

It's a bittersweet moment for Netflix's animation efforts. The streaming giant has been signing numerous deals for high-profile animated shows, including ones for Jurassic World and Cuphead as well as another round of Matt Groening's Disenchantment. At the same time, there have been some upheavals -- it just cancelled Tuca & Bertie after one season. Animation is playing an ever-larger role at Netflix, but deals like the one for Brutus Pink are far from guaranteed.