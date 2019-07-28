The best electric razor

During more than four years of testing, a dozen electric razor testers buzzed and clipped a path toward what we hoped would be silken-jawed nirvana—and we found that Braun Series 7 models are the best electric razors for removing facial hair. The 760cc, 790cc, and 7865cc consistently produced close, comfortable shaves. All three models are easy to use and maintain. They're essentially the same shavers—so get whichever one is cheapest.

Braun's Series 7 razors have been around in various forms since 2010, and they have built a reputation for producing close shaves, being durable, and providing convenience and value. The Series 7 has been a perennial pick in many customer reviews and publications, including here at Wirecutter since 2015. It's still our favorite razor, and it's become an even better choice because it's significantly less expensive than it used to be.

The 790cc and the 7865cc provide the same quality shave as the 760cc, with a few extra but unimportant features. Here are the differences: The 790cc has five shaving modes, instead of the three the 760cc offers. Most owners won't even find themselves aware of the two extra modes, and in our tests we didn't notice a difference between modes. The 7865cc, which also has five modes, is marketed as a wet and dry razor—Braun authorizes you to use it in the shower—but since the 760cc and the 790cc are also waterproof, you can probably shower with them, too. That said, we don't recommend shaving with an electric razor in the shower, since electric shavers work better on a dry face. All of the Series 7 models are now similar in price; if you can't find the 760cc, go with the 790cc or the 7865cc (or whichever model is the least expensive—prices can vary widely).

Braun claims the Series 9 can tackle three days' worth of heavy beard growth. (We've generally considered two days of typical growth—if you look like you really need a shave, you're probably at that point—to be as much as a typical electric shaver can handle well.) We found that this razor was as good as its marketing, with an important asterisk: The Series 9 set a standard for performance and speed that most of our testers agreed exceeded that of every other shaver we tried. But most people who shave their facial hair—whether they're five-o'clock-shadow-by-noon types or light-and-wispy-bearded—don't need the performance boost. Nearly everyone can get a shave that's just as velvety from the Series 7.

Although we believe the Series 7 will please just about anyone who tries it, the Remington F5-5800 is a surprisingly competent alternative. It provides credible stubble-leveling results at a genuinely affordable price. None of our testers thought it was on the level of a Braun—but then again, it's less than a quarter of the price. But unlike the Braun Series 7 and Series 9, this model does not come with a cleaning system.

Based on our research and testing, we believe a foil shaver produces a better shave for most facial hair. But if you prefer a rotary style, consider Philips Norelco's Shaver 9300 (or another model in the brand's 9000 line). Rotary shavers operate differently than foil shavers, using floating heads that grasp and remove hair, which some people find more comfortable.

Why you should trust us

I'm a razor enthusiast, and I love playing with both manual and electric razors. In the four years that I've been writing about razors for Wirecutter, I've personally tested more than 30 models: the full lines from Braun, Panasonic, and Philips Norelco, as well as one-off brands and used shavers (don't do it!) that I found in the deepest, darkest corners of eBay.

Over four years, I've monitored other reviews of electric razors—especially the extensive advice in Tyler's Electric Shaver Guide—and comments on shaving forums such as Badger & Blade, Reddit's r/shaving, and multiple threads on Ask MetaFilter. I also visited one of the last surviving brick-and-mortar electric shaver shops in North America. Canada's Centre du Rasoir chain still has over 30 outlets, mostly in Quebec province. In spring 2019, I stopped by the Montreal branch and viewed every model of Braun and Philips shaver on offer, side by side.

Who this is for

Two of the reasons you may prefer using an electric razor on your face instead of a manual one are convenience (being able to shave anytime, anywhere without water) and safety (no risk of nicks).

If you find manual shaving too rough on your skin, try electric. Although neither method is specifically more gentle, people who have problems with one kind of shaving or razor often do better when they switch. Those with especially coarse or curly facial hair can be particularly predisposed to ingrown hairs and razor bumps, and the less-close shave of an electric razor, or shaver, can help.

Though most manufacturers insist that their electric devices can smooth your face as well as a traditional blade (and this may be true for some people), the physical mechanics—how electric shavers actually remove your stubble—create a closeness limit that some owners will certainly notice. If a close shave is your top priority, you may find that an electric razor simply cannot compare to a manual one.

Electric shavers vs. manual razors

Manual razors—whether an old-fashioned, single-blade straight edge or an ain't-this-ridiculous seven-blade modern non-marvel—all operate under a simple principle: A sharp blade glides across your face and slices your whiskers close to the skin. Multiple-blade systems add a theoretical second action (razor makers call this "hysteresis") in which the first blade pulls your whisker outward and subsequent blades—a second, third, fourth, onward to infinity—cut that pulled follicle even closer. But no matter how many blades your manual razor boasts, the fundamental mechanics—a knife-like slicing—remain the same.

Electric shavers work on a totally different principle. Foil-based systems use one or more cutting blocks mounted beneath the thin metal head. The foil's perforations guide the whiskers into the block, where a pair of opposing blades slice them off. The action is more like what you'd get from a pair of scissors than from a knife. Rotary shavers use similar perforated surfaces to guide whiskers toward their cutters, but instead of snipping, hundreds of tiny blades slice hairs with a circular motion. Imagine the horizontal spinning blade on a power lawn mower—but with teeth—and you'll get the idea.

The foils and circular heads of electric razors keep your skin and the cutting mechanism from achieving contact, making it impossible for them to "shave as close as a blade." No matter how thin those barriers are, you'll never get the cutting part of an electric shaver as close to your face as a standard razor blade.

One way shaver makers have tried to improve closeness, to compensate for the barrier layer between shaver and user, is by employing mechanisms that lift, cut, and guide facial hair into the cutter. In addition to including multiple heads, foil shaver makers add jagged guide blocks that are designed to capture longer, tougher hairs; the variable patterns are intended to act as whisker-trapping labyrinths. Rotary shaver makers use beard lifters that are built into the dozens of tiny, spinning blades; they're generally scythe-shaped, so hairs are (in theory) scooped up and pulled taut from beneath the skin line, at which point they can be cleanly cut. Both rotary and foil manufacturers add pulses and sonic vibrations to their higher-end models. These are designed to get your whiskers standing a little straighter, for better contact with the shaver's cutters. (In practice, we've found that shavers with higher pulse rates do tend to smooth the face a little more efficiently, and they reduce the amount of pressure needed to get a clean shave.)

How we picked and tested

Photo: Michael Hession

One thing that makes choosing an electric shaver confusing: Nearly all manufacturers offer their razors in accessory- and feature-laden (or not) "Series" sales schemes. Some come with cleaning systems; some don't. Some can be used in the shower with shaving cream; some can't. Some have digital readouts showing how much battery is left in the shaver or whether it needs to be cleaned; others offer simpler LED displays.

Here's the thing: The razors all provide the same shave. Any Braun Series 7, regardless of accessories and features, will shave your face just as closely as any other Series 7. The same goes for anything in Panasonic's various series designations, and for Philips Norelco and Remington models. But adding or subtracting a feature or two can shift the price of a shaver by as much as $100. For that kind of money, it's important to decide what's worth it—and what isn't.

We examined customer reviews at Amazon and other retailers to find the top-rated, best-selling electric razors. (This was more difficult than it sounds, since the multiple layers of same-shaver-with-different-accessories model-number chaos means multiple listings for what is essentially the same razor.) While we looked at a variety of features, we decided early on that our judgement of the winning shaver would be based almost exclusively on closeness of shave. That's because ultimately it's the most important thing—and because nearly all of the shaver makers offer versions of their various devices with and without bells and whistles.

Beyond closeness of shave, we considered:

Rinsability: The ease of rinsing a shaver in the sink—especially when traveling—is important. A little warm water and a gentle brushing will clean your razor as well as a standard cleaning system.

The ease of rinsing a shaver in the sink—especially when traveling—is important. A little warm water and a gentle brushing will clean your razor as well as a standard cleaning system. Cleaning systems: Though you can clean almost any shaver manually, a cleaning and charging dock automates the process. It's especially convenient to be able to shave and then just pop your razor into a docking station and have it charged and ready to go the next morning. Note, though, that automatic cleaners are generally loud (some roar, others just whirr) and bulky, requiring counter space, which may be at a premium in a bathroom or an apartment. Although you can usually purchase a cleaning system separately, if you'd like this feature, it's almost always more economical to buy a shaver that comes with one.

Though you can clean almost any shaver manually, a cleaning and charging dock automates the process. It's especially convenient to be able to shave and then just pop your razor into a docking station and have it charged and ready to go the next morning. Note, though, that automatic cleaners are generally loud (some roar, others just whirr) and bulky, requiring counter space, which may be at a premium in a bathroom or an apartment. Although you can usually purchase a cleaning system separately, if you'd like this feature, it's almost always more economical to buy a shaver that comes with one. Ergonomics: A shaver should be comfortable to hold and should easily maneuver around the contours of your face.

A shaver should be comfortable to hold and should easily maneuver around the contours of your face. Display: We looked for models that offer, at a minimum, a lighted battery indicator. We found more elaborate digital displays nice but not necessary.

We looked for models that offer, at a minimum, a lighted battery indicator. We found more elaborate digital displays nice but not necessary. Other extras: The often-overlooked carrying case is a big plus. The heads and foils on electric shavers are delicate and need to be protected. Most shavers come with some kind of carrying or protective device. Lower-end shavers tend to come with plastic head guards that snap on for transport. They work, but we managed to lose almost every one of them during our months of testing.

We enlisted a panel of 12 to test a dozen electric razors. Our physically and ethnically diverse panel included people with heavy beards who shaved daily, people with light beards who shaved as little as once or twice a week, and people who had tight, inward-curling facial hair, which frequently leads to razor bumps.

We asked testers to evaluate each razor for closeness of shave, speed, and irritation. First, testers used the razors at whatever their standard "I need a shave" interval was. We then asked for a double-growth test—skipping a shave—and, as a go-for-broke scenario, a triple-growth test.

We had the testers keep top-performing razors for extended periods, to allow for break-in time. We asked testers to shave one side of their face with one razor and the other side with another so they could perform direct closeness comparisons (compensating, of course, for problem areas; many people find that one side or portion of their face is tougher to shave than another).

In addition, we weighed each model and measured the noise (decibel level) of each razor during operation. We didn't test battery life, specifically; all of the models we picked were capable of running for about an hour on a full charge.

Our pick: Braun Series 7

Photo: Michael Hession

For a consistently close shave, plus the convenience of an included automatic cleaning system at a reasonable price, we recommend the Braun Series 7. The 760cc, 790cc, and 7865cc are effectively all the same. Prices and availability can vary, however.

While it didn't earn superlative marks on all the criteria our testers evaluated—some testers found the Braun to be overly noisy—it was the only shaver that everyone agreed worked well, shaving closely without creating irritation. Overall, we've found that Series 7 razors offer a just-right combination of upgrades (over Braun's lower-end models) and affordability (compared with the newer, Series 9 shavers).

The Braun Series 7's foils surround a scissor-like center bar that captures your whiskers and guides them toward their eventual doom. Photo: Michael Hession

If you look at all four Braun series offerings—the 3, 5, 7, and 9—you'll notice that they use fairly similar designs when it comes to foils. Each is fundamentally a double-foil shaver with a trimmer mechanism located between the foils. In the Series 3, 5, and 7, there's just a single trimmer.

Braun's pop-up trimmer is conveniently positioned, compared with the slide-up and detachable trimmers found on other shavers. Photo: Michael Hession

If you observe the razor when you turn it on, you'll see that the trimmer has openings that vibrate when activated; the idea is that the vibration captures the toughest parts of a beard with a high-speed scissoring action. Our testers who preferred the Braun shavers—and that was most of them—reported that they did notice a difference among lines. The Series 3 shavers were the least-liked Braun models.

The Series 7 comes with a hard-shell case, which is handy because foils are relatively easy to damage (and expensive to replace). Photo: Michael Hession

The difference that sets the Series 7 apart from other Braun models, including the cheaper Series 3 and 5, is mostly internal, like the different sounds the shavers make while in operation. The Series 7's higher-pitched buzz is a result of the shaver's Pulsonic technology; faster vibrations are designed to lift hair more completely (in practice, we found this to be true, or at least it seemed to be). The Series 5, by comparison, has a throatier, more mechanical sound.

Braun recently began offering a Series 8 shaver as an exclusive at Costco, and it sells for less than a Series 7 usually does. We examined one, and we determined that the Series 8 is actually a rebadged Series 5 with a larger battery.