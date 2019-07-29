First 'Blair Witch' gameplay trailer is all kinds of spooky

The first-person psychological horror game Blair Witch is set to arrive next month. Today, Bloober Team released the first gameplay trailer. The minute-and-a-half clip offers a preview of just how creepy the woods, haunted houses and monsters of Black Hills Forest will be. It gives us a better idea of how the game will get to your head and shows just how important antiquated cellphones will be.
Bloober Team, the group behind Observer and Layers of Fear, announced the game at Microsoft's E3 conference in June, and we've already seen the reveal trailer. Blair Witch arrives August 30th, and with any luck, it'll be more successful than the lackluster PC trilogy based on the movie.
Turn off the lights. Put on the headphones. Prepare for the curse of the Black Hills Forest! #BlooberTeam and #Lionsgate Games are proud to present the official gameplay from upcoming psychological horror game. https://t.co/9PgY67wJO6#horror #horrorgame #gameplay #trailer— Blair Witch (@BlairWitchGame) July 29, 2019