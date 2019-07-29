Show More Results

Latest in Security

Image credit: Roman Tiraspolsky via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Capital One data breach affected 100 million in the US

The perpetrator has already been arrested.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
19m ago in Security
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

A Capital One ATM on the streets of Manhattan with people walking by. Roman Tiraspolsky via Getty Images

Just as Equifax announced a settlement for its massive data breach, Capital One has revealed that someone hacked into its systems earlier this year. According to the company, someone exploited a "configuration vulnerability" that allowed them to access and decrypt customer data affecting over 100 million people in the US, and about 6 million in Canada.

The actual crime occurred on March 22nd and 23rd this year. For about 140,000 people the exposure included Social Security Numbers, and for 80,000 their linked bank account numbers as well. It claims that the FBI has identified and arrested the person responsible.

Developing...

Capital One:

The largest category of information accessed was information on consumers and small businesses as of the time they applied for one of our credit card products from 2005 through early 2019. This information included personal information Capital One routinely collects at the time it receives credit card applications, including names, addresses, zip codes/postal codes, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, and self-reported income.

Beyond the credit card application data, the individual also obtained portions of credit card customer data, including:

  • Customer status data, e.g., credit scores, credit limits, balances, payment history, contact information
  • Fragments of transaction data from a total of 23 days during 2016, 2017 and 2018
  • No bank account numbers or Social Security numbers were compromised, other than:
  • About 140,000 Social Security numbers of our credit card customers
  • About 80,000 linked bank account numbers of our secured credit card customers
  • For our Canadian credit card customers, approximately 1 million Social Insurance Numbers were compromised in this incident.
  • We will notify affected individuals through a variety of channels. We will make free credit monitoring and identity protection available to everyone affected.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr