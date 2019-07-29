Comcast customers can now play Amazon Music on their TVs

For Comcast subscribers who already use Amazon Music, this integration gives them another option for music streaming. Customers can simply say "Amazon Music" into their voice remote in order to access their playlists. X1, which is Comcast's more traditional cable set-top box with DVR, and Flex, its streaming TV service for Internet customers, already offers a wide range of third-party apps, including Netflix, Pandora and YouTube.

Prime Video has been available on X1 boxes since December, and has become one of the most-used apps on the Xfinity platform. This is a big reason why Comcast wanted to branch out to Amazon's music service, said VP of business operations and strategy Nancy Spears to Variety. For Amazon Music, the partnership with Comcast gives it another way of engaging with its growing user base. The e-commerce giant's music service enjoyed rapid growth last year, outpacing Spotify with a 70 percent increase in subscribers in the last year. It's very likely gotten a leg up due to the popularity of Amazon's Echo speakers -- those who already own one can subscribe to the unlimited music streaming service for only $4 a month, though it's limited to just one Echo device. (Prime subscribers can get Amazon Music Unlimited on multiple devices for $8 a month.). Amazon Prime subscribers also receive Prime Music -- the basic tier which includes access to 2 million songs -- for free.

At 32 million subscribers, Amazon Music is still behind Spotify (100 million subscribers) and Apple Music (60 million subscribers). But the service expanding its availability across different platforms will likely speed up growth.



