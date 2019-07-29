Google is phasing out the old Voice Search in favor of Assistant

The familiar microphone icon in Google's search bar might soon be a thing of the past, according to some recent changes spotted by 9 to 5 Google. On some phones, Google's old-school "Voice Search," with the prompt "Say 'Hey Google,'" has been replaced by the four-dot Assistant logo and the term "Ask your Assistant." As a reminder, that's just like the one at the bottom of Google's Pixel launcher. It still opens the same interface as before, but the search is now performed by Assistant and displays the results in a slide-up card.