Huawei and Google scrapped their smart speaker due to US ban

The two companies supposedly spent at least a year working on the speaker, which would have been powered by Google Assistant. And according to The Information, they also discussed how to make Huawei phones compatible with Android Auto.

It's not entirely surprising that Google and Huawei were working on the speaker, as they've partnered closely in the past. But the fact that the plans fell through shows that the Trump administration's blacklisting had real consequences for Huawei's product line. While President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jingping may have reached a truce that could remove some restrictions on Huawei technology, the business relationships could be permanently altered.