Data breach compromises info for 20,000 LAPD officers and applicants

A message notifying officers over this past weekend didn't explain the nature of the breach or identify potential culprits. However, the LAPD was concerned enough that it told officers to monitor their financial accounts, get credit reports and file Federal Trade Commission complaints. In a statement, the force said was taking steps to secure data and considered it a "paramount" issue.

This certainly isn't the largest data breach in recent memory and isn't known to include particularly dangerous info like payment cards or addresses, but it may be more dangerous than most. Fraud might not be the largest concern -- there's a risk that the hackers could use this data to identify officers and target them for further breaches or in-person attacks. It's also a reminder that a law enforcement agency's security is only as strong as the partners it deals with.