NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX GPUs are now even better for creative types

This confirms that GeForce RTX cards have always had 10-bit OpenGL capability that just needed to be software-unlocked. It brings GeForce RTX more on parity with Quadro RTX -- which can cost double the price -- though the latter still come with more memory that's ECC-enabled for mission-critical applications. NVIDIA is likely offering the option now because Studio RTX laptops use both GeForce and Quadro graphics. It wouldn't make sense if they didn't have the same capabilities -- especially considering the premium prices.

NVIDIA made an interesting comparison, saying the latest RTX Studio laptops offer "peformance up to seven times faster than that of the MacBook Pro," as some MacBook Pro models are AMD-equipped. The new Studio laptops come with GPUs across NVIDIA's range from GeForce RTX 2060 to Quadro RTX 5000. According to NVIDIA, they include:

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop Studio Edition

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop Studio Edition features up to GeForce RTX 2080 GPUs within 17- and 15-inch laptops, available later this fall.

Lenovo ThinkPad P53 and P73 mobile workstations support up to Quadro RTX 5000 GPUs within 17- and 15-inch systems. The ThinkPad P53 is available now and the ThinkPad P73 will be available starting August.

Dell Precision 7540 and Dell Precision 7740 mobile workstations, available today, are configurable with up to Quadro RTX 5000 GPUs.

HP ZBook 15 and 17 mobile workstations feature Quadro RTX GPUs, with the 17-inch model configurable with up to a Quadro RTX 5000.

BOXX GoBOXX SLM mobile workstations are available with a Quadro RTX 3000 GPU in the 15- inch system and either Quadro RTX 4000 or 3000 in the 17-inch system.

Some of these laptops, like Lenovo's Legion Y740 Laptop Studio Edition, will likely pack NVIDIA's Studio driver (instead of the game-ready drivers) but otherwise, be similar or identical to the gaming versions.

NVIDIA said that all the models "meet the hardware and software requirements needed to receive the new RTX Studio badge, allowing creators to easily identify the right systems to power their creative workflows." To take advantage of the new feature, you'll need both the latest Studio driver and versions of Photoshop and Premiere Pro CC.