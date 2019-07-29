Oppo eliminates side bezels with its 'waterfall screen'

Oppo stopped short of sharing further details -- no specs, no dates and, most importantly, no word on whether this would make phones more prone to drop damage. Also, perhaps to no surprise, a leaked glass piece suggests that Vivo is also working on a similar tech, possibly for its upcoming NEX 3 flagship. It'll be interesting to see which of the two sibling companies will be the first to bring this feature to a mass-produced device.

Of course, many of us are still anticipating the arrival of foldable phones -- something that Oppo is already openly working on. There's also the under-screen camera to look forward to. Until then, we'll happily settle with this new all-screen design, so long as Oppo can prove that we won't have to worry too much about the glass sides.