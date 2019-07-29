Happy Monday, Slack is down (update: it's back)

If your computer or phone was pinging you a little less frequently today, it might be because Slack had some service issues. It said on its status page some people had issues sending messages and that others couldn't access their channels at all. Slack said it was fully up and running again about an hour after the issues emerged, so you shouldn't have any more problems in trying to send GIFs to your co-workers.
We're happy to announce that things are back up and running again. We're sorry for the interruption, and if you're still running into any trouble please let us know. https://t.co/ZstseqpFlL— Slack Status (@SlackStatus) July 29, 2019
The outage follows one that hit Twitter a couple of weeks ago. That issue meant the service wasn't available for many users for an hour or so.
Update 7/29/2019 11:59 AM ET: Updated to note that Slack seems to be running as usual again.