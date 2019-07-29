Happy Monday, Slack is down (update: it's back)

We're happy to announce that things are back up and running again. We're sorry for the interruption, and if you're still running into any trouble please let us know. https://t.co/ZstseqpFlL — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) July 29, 2019

The outage follows one that hit Twitter a couple of weeks ago. That issue meant the service wasn't available for many users for an hour or so.

Update 7/29/2019 11:59 AM ET: Updated to note that Slack seems to be running as usual again.