The Morning After: Sony's crowdfunding plans for a wearable 'air conditioner'

You wouldn't have to be too picky about where you use 5G, either.

All of Apple's 2020 iPhones may offer 5G



Sure, Apple isn't the first major vendor out of the gate with a 5G smartphone, but it may have a comprehensive lineup when it's ready. Historically accurate analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now expects all three 2020 iPhones to support 5G, not just the highest-end models.

Apple will be helped by falling 5G hardware costs (you could see limited 5G support on $250 Android phones, Kuo said), as well as more resources thanks to the Intel modem acquisition. At that stage, 5G may be treated as a given in the iPhone's price class.

The best streaming services for cord-cutters on a budget

How to watch what you want without breaking the bank.



While offerings like YouTube TV and PlayStation Vue mimic traditional cable packages, providing more than 50 channels each through their basic plans, they cost more than $45 per month. If you're trying to save money, that's simply not going to work. Your best bet is to be mindful of what, exactly, you want to watch and when, and then pick and choose from a variety of services based on that.



The Reon Pocket helps you stealthily cope with heatwaves and cold winters.

Sony is crowdfunding a wearable 'air conditioner'

Struggling to cope with the heat and all that pesky global warming? Sony might have a solution, if not as soon as you might like. The company's First Flight crowdfunding platform has launched a wearable 'air conditioner,' the Reon Pocket. It slips into a pouch on custom-made clothes like tees and sits at the base of your neck, using the Peltier effect (where heat is absorbed or emitted when you pass an electrical current across a junction) to either lower your temperature by 23F or raise it by 14F, all without bulk or noise.

It won't just be organized around the 'Fortnite' World Cup.

'Fortnite' gets a premier esports circuit in the Championship Series



The end to the Fortnite World Cup won't mark the end to Epic's esports plans for the year -- not by a long shot. The developer has announced a Fortnite Championship Series that will have gamers playing across whole seasons. "Every single result matters," Epic said, and there will be a leaderboard to keep tabs on results across the season. There will be "millions of dollars" on the line, too. It's another big move to keep Fortnite at the forefront of esports.

But wait, there's more...

