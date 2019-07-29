Tool, one of the last streaming holdouts, caves ahead of new album

Tool is one of the last big streaming holdouts. In fact, you can't even buy the band's first five albums digitally (CDs are available on Amazon, though). In 2017, reports indicated that the group might be willing to soften its stance ahead of a new album, especially since it's the band's first in over a decade. In an Instagram post today, the group confirmed Opiate, Undertow, Ænima, Lateralus and 10,000 Days would be available "all digital and streaming formats" at the end of this week. No details on specific services just yet, but it's a safe bet Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Google and Amazon will likely be included.

Frontman Maynard James Keenan's other bands, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer, have long been available on streaming services. In January, Keenan told a fan on Twitter it wasn't his fault that Tool's catalog remained absent from the likes of Spotify and Apple Music. Of course, one way to build hype for your new album is to finally give the people what they want.