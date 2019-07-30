LG's updated UltraFine 5K display works with your iPad Pro

If you were expecting a major revision beyond that, though, you'll be slightly disappointed. It's otherwise near-identical to the old UltraFine 5K with the familiar P3 color gamut, 500-nit brightness and a 94W power output through either the lone Thunderbolt 3 port or three USB-C ports. A built-in camera and speakers will help you focus on the larger screen for you video chats.

The similarity extends to the price. You'll be paying the same $1,300 through the Apple Store as you did when the UltraFine 5K was new. This is primarily for pros who insist on an Apple-oriented monitor and want something between the smaller UltraFine 4K and the extremely high-end Pro Display XDR. If you just want a screen for everyday productivity and the occasional Netflix marathon, there are other options.