EA Sports pushes back 'NBA Live 20' release date to late 2019

The publisher said that changes are in store for NBA Live, hence the reason for the delay. "We're planning a different approach to NBA Live this year, and will have more to share in the quarter ahead," an EA representative told Polygon. An EA executive on the company's earning's call confirmed that it's still "excited" to bring NBA Live 20 to market soon.

At the very least, fans can rest assured that the soundtrack for Live 20 is in the works. DJDTP posted on Instagram that they were honored to be working with EA Sports on creating the soundtrack for the game.

Worries that EA Sports will end up axing Live 20 weren't at all irrational, given the publisher's track record. EA hasn't been afraid to shutter games that just weren't ready for primetime -- its decision to shelf NBA Elite 11 in 2010 led to a four-year-long hiatus. The publisher cancelled NBA Live 17 in order to spend more time working on what became NBA Live 18. Meanwhile, EA competitor 2K Sports is expected to release NBA 2K20 on September 6th (in-game footage featuring number one draft pick Zion Williamson and the game's first female referee was released earlier today).