Nintendo's Switch Lite is now available for pre-order

You can stump up $200 for the device in grey, yellow or turquoise on Amazon, or you can pre-order the Zacian and Zamazenta Edition (also $200). Pre-orders for the Pokémon-themed edition aren't live on Best Buy just yet, but the solid color versions are all there. All four models are available to pre-order through Target too.

As it opened the pre-orders, Nintendo also confirmed the Switch Lite will cost £199 in the UK. That's £80 less than the regular version, while US gamers will be able to save $100 off the standard Switch.