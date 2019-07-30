Oculus, Hololens and Vive headsets will soon be able to share apps

Microsoft already released OpenXR on its store even before the first version was officially launched. Windows Mixed Reality and HoloLens 2 users can simply install it to run any OpenXR-based application. Don Box, Technical Fellow at Microsoft, said: "We are excited to now work with the OpenXR community to design the key extensions that will bring mixed reality to life, with full support by end of year for HoloLens 2 hand tracking, eye tracking, spatial mapping and spatial anchors."

Facebook promises to add support for apps built on OpenXR 1.0 on the Rift and Quest platforms. HTC VP Vinay Narayan says "HTC VIVE is committed to creating a viable ecosystem for the XR industry which is why [the company] is proud to support OpenXR." Meanwhile, Tobii promises to "unlock support for eye tracking through OpenXR extensions for eye gaze interaction and foveated rendering." Valve is "look[ing] forward to supporting [the standard] in SteamVR," as well.

Brent Insko, OpenXR working group chair, said in a statement: