Pinterest's browsable catalogs put prices front and center

In addition, Pinterest is giving your home feed an update and adding personalized hubs of shoppable ideas marked "Picked for You" based on the items and brands you pin the most. Those hubs also link to browsable catalogs that list in-stock products from a specific brand or products related to a specific style. Whether Pinterest is on the right track remains to be seen, but a new study conducted internet analytics company Neustar says it's not doing too bad.

Although it apparently only made up 11 percent of total media spend between the five brands Neustar studied, it's apparently around 2.3 times more efficient than the others at generating sales. Another interesting finding is that people tend to wait over a week before purchasing things they see on the platform, showing that users are still using it to find inspiration and to visualize their ideas early in the shopping process.