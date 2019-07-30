Show More Results

Image credit: Pinterest
Pinterest's browsable catalogs put prices front and center

You can now do your shopping from within the platform itself.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
23m ago in Internet
Comments
Pinterest

Pinterest is still on a quest to become your go-to social network for shopping, and it's launching a couple of new features in an effort to achieve its goal. Today, the company is adding a new button that says "More from [brand]" under Product Pins. Tapping on the button takes you to the brand's browsable catalog, which clearly shows you each product's price and gives you a way to shop and choose what you want to buy from within the platform itself. When you click through an item, you'll be taken to the retailer's website, so you make a purchase.

In addition, Pinterest is giving your home feed an update and adding personalized hubs of shoppable ideas marked "Picked for You" based on the items and brands you pin the most. Those hubs also link to browsable catalogs that list in-stock products from a specific brand or products related to a specific style. Whether Pinterest is on the right track remains to be seen, but a new study conducted internet analytics company Neustar says it's not doing too bad.

Although it apparently only made up 11 percent of total media spend between the five brands Neustar studied, it's apparently around 2.3 times more efficient than the others at generating sales. Another interesting finding is that people tend to wait over a week before purchasing things they see on the platform, showing that users are still using it to find inspiration and to visualize their ideas early in the shopping process.

gear, internet, pinterest
By Mariella Moon @mariella_moon
Mariella loves staring at her cute dog while writing space, science and tech stories for Engadget. In her spare time, she enjoys pretending to be an opera diva, watching action movies, reading detective/horror fiction and playing video games. 
