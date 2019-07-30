Show More Results

Twitch's karaoke competition returns with a record deal prize

That's on top of the $20,000 prize money.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
29m ago in Internet
Twitch's $20,000 karaoke contest is returning for a second season. The online singing competition for karaoke-style title Twitch Sings is open from today until Monday 5th August. Contestants can submit their audition videos here, and an internal team at Twitch will select the top 15 entrants to compete live over the course of five weeks.

Six finalists will get an all-expenses paid trip to TwitchCon San Diego in September, where they'll compete for the top prize of $20,000 and for the first time, a singles deal with Columbia Records. Granted, it's not the eye-watering prize money we've seen elsewhere in competitive gaming, but the record deal means the competition comes with major clout. Forget TV talent competitions, this year's top chart hit could well could find its feet online.

