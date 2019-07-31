Amazon is turning indie superhero movie 'Fast Color' into a series

The women can telekinetically disintegrate and reassemble objects, as well as see moving colors. Ruth's, however, became destructive in her childhood, causing her seizures to trigger supernatural earthquakes. It's unclear if Mbatha-Raw will reprise her role, but Deadline says the series will follow her character's story. The show will also be headed by the film's original writers Jordan Horowitz and Julia Hart, who also served as its director.

Hart said in a statement:

"We couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to continue living in this world, with these women, and can't imagine better partners than Viola and Julius and Mickey [Liddell] and Pete [Shilaimon] and everyone at Amazon."

Amazon signed a first look feature production deal with Davis and Tennon's JuVee Productions in 2018 and landed Davis' adaptation of Octavia Butler's Wild Seed after that. Fast Color probably won't be their last collaboration if things go well between the two camps. We'll likely hear more about the series before it debuts. For now, you can watch the film's trailer below to get an idea of what to expect: