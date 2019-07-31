'Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled' gets a dinosaur-themed grand prix

This time around, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is getting a new dinosaur-themed track, new characters and new rides. The grand prix is free to all users, and the action starts on August 2nd. All players have to do is download the game update (on PS4, Switch and Xbox One) and jump in.

Be on the lookout for geysers and prehistoric obstacles, plus one other big change coming early in the month. Players will soon have option to purchase Wumpa Coin bundles in their game console stores to supplement the coins they earn. Activision promises buying coins won't change the game's core mechanics and that you'll still have plenty of changes to earn coins as you race.