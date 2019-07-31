Waste away the hours on free-to-play 'Diablo' in your web browser

If you were too young to play the original Diablo when it was new or just don't want to buy it again to indulge in some nostalgia, you're in luck. Game developer Rivsoft has made the classic action RPG available to play in a web browser using rebuilt source code, complete with atmospheric music and then-cutting edge graphics. The team warned that this preserves all the "bugs and badly written code," but that may be part of the charm -- you can hack and slash your way through dungeons like it was 1996 all over again.