DJI reveals ultra-low-latency goggles for drone racers

Its specs could rival an analog system -- and even surpass it in some aspects -- with a low end-to-end latency of 28 milliseconds (DJI's previous highest spec was 50ms) and 720p footage at 120fps. The FPV system can record on both the FPV camera attached to the drone as well as to the FPV goggles using a micro SD card. Racers can capture video content on the FPV camera in 1080p at 60 fps or 720p at 120 fps, while the FPV goggles can record 720p at 60 fps, which can be instantly played back for quick review

The camera offers three modes -- racing, standard and LED (for low light) -- and can transmit to eight 5.8GHz feequency channels, allowing up to eight drones to fly simultaneously under one system. The kit is neatly packaged into a simple setup involving FPV goggles, an FPV air unit transmission module, an FPV remote controller and an FPV camera, and it's all ready to go out of the box. This is so far the only digital transmission tech on the market that performs at the same level as analog, so it definitely marks a new standard for drone FPV.

The DJI FPV System is available from today with two bundle options, the FPV Fly More Combo for $929 and the FPV Experience Combo for $819. The FPV Fly More Combo includes the FPV goggles, air unit, FPV camera, remote controller along with all the wires and antennas needed while the FPV Experience Combo includes the FPV goggles, two FPV camera and air units along with all the necessary wires and antennas.