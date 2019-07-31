'Fortnite' season 10 trailer is filled with the game's greatest hits

Epic is finally ready to show a sliver of Fortnite season 10 a day before its August 1st debut, and it seems like nostalgia is the order of the day. The company has posted a brief story trailer suggesting that you'll see locations, goodies and themes from the game's two-year history, such as the golf carts from Lazy Links and seasonal items. It's not certain just what will make the cut. If there's a place or pickup you miss dearly, though, there's a chance you might see it again.
To some extent, there's a parallel with PUBG here -- the creators of that shooter recently revitalized their first (and for many, definitive) map after years of adding new territory. While the approaches are decidedly different, they're both reminders that the modern battle royale shooter has been popular for long enough that people have developed fond memories of what the early days were like -- even if those early days aren't all that old to start with.