'Fortnite' season 10 trailer is filled with the game's greatest hits

Epic is finally ready to show a sliver of Fortnite season 10 a day before its August 1st debut, and it seems like nostalgia is the order of the day. The company has posted a brief story trailer suggesting that you'll see locations, goodies and themes from the game's two-year history, such as the golf carts from Lazy Links and seasonal items. It's not certain just what will make the cut. If there's a place or pickup you miss dearly, though, there's a chance you might see it again.