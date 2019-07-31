Ustwo confirms there will be a ‘Monument Valley 3’

Fans of the meditative, mobile puzzle game Monument Valley will soon have more obstacles to tackle. British game developer Ustwo confirmed on Twitter today [via a job posting] that there will be a Monument Valley 3. It's still early days, so there are no details on a release date or what exactly the new entry to the series of M.C. Escher-style puzzlers will involve.

The studio is currently hunting for a new game director, who will likely shape the course of the new game. "We'd also love a new Game Director to bring their own spin to this world, giving them freedom to explore while keeping just enough elements of Monument Valley 1 and 2 to stay true to our fans," an Ustwo spokesperson told Engadget over email.