'Doctor Who' will be an HBO Max streaming exclusive in the US

All 11 seasons of post-2005-revival Doctor Who will stream exclusively on HBO Max in the US when it launches. It'll also host future seasons after they air on BBC America. Stateside, the iconic series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

"Doctor Who is one of television's all-time, most beloved series, on both sides of the pond, and we are happy to be the exclusive streaming stewards for this BBC gem" said HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly told Variety. "Another series to further define the high-quality content experience consumers can expect from HBO Max."

Doctor Who is part of a broader deal HBO Max has with the BBC. Other shows it'll license include Top Gear, Luther, The Honorable Woman, some new titles and The Office -- the original UK series, not the ultra-popular US version. That'll stream on NBCUniversal's platform, which is also scheduled to debut next spring. Feeling overwhelmed yet?

The BBC shows will nestle alongside a host of other previously confirmed HBO Max options including Friends, Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Sex and the City, Veep, Pretty Little Liars and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. HBO Max has a number of original shows and movies in the works too, including a Gossip Girl sequel series, an animated Gremlins prequel and a show based on the classic sci-fi novel Dune.