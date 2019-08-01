‘Fortnite’ season 10 adds giant two-person mechs

As Epic teased in the story trailer, it's also reintroducing old game locations via rift zones. "The Zero Point Explosion has made the island volatile," the blog post states. "Locations once thought to be lost are beginning to appear, but they aren't the same as they once were. Drop in and explore to discover what mysterious gameplay changes they have in store." It hasn't made clear what those changes are, but you'll soon find out once you download the Battle Pass.

Another new Season X feature is Missions. Much as in PUBG, they're "a series of thematic objectives that grant rewards," Epic said. Those include Battle Stars, XP and various exclusive cosmetic items. There are no other details, but you can find more in the Battle Pass and Challenges tabs.

Finally, Fortnite has introduced Battle Pass gifting, albeit for a limited time. Until August 15th, you'll be able to send a Battle Pass to a friend on all platforms, though timing may vary a bit by region. "Your first purchase also includes a unique Gift Box for you to use when gifting items from the shop," Epic said.

On top of all that there are various Event updates, a weapon-free zone, an advanced storm controller, new camera modes, bug fixes and a performance tweak that should improve streaming speeds. If you're on a PC, keep in mind that Fortnite Season X will require a DirectX 11-capable card. Otherwise, you should be able to get it on your favorite platform now for 950 V-Bucks (about $9.50).