Image credit: Google
Google Files gets better playback controls for offline media

It has dark mode too, because that's pretty much the law for app updates now.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Mobile
Google

Google says 100 million people are using the Files app for Android each month, and it has just revealed some quality-of-life improvements that'll benefit people beyond helping them free up 8 GB of space every second. Offline playback for music and video is getting a boost with controls to skip, rewind and fast-forward your media. It's a minor, albeit surely welcome update for those who manage tunes or MP4s in Files.

Google Files media playback

Meanwhile, Files is getting dark mode with an all-black theme. That shouldn't come as much of a surprise, since Google is preparing to launch Android Q and its system-wide dark mode. Still, it's another useful option. Both features will roll out to Files users over the next few days.

