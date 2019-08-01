Neato's robotic vacuums will soon work with Siri Shortcuts

Zone cleaning lets you deploy the vacuum to specific, targeted areas of your house so they get cleaned more readily, and it sounds like you'll be able to set up Siri shortcuts for specific zones. That should let user use voice commands to send the vacuum to different parts of the house, a pretty handy feature. And if you're not so much into the voice commands, Siri Shortcuts will enable the Neato app to learn and suggest times to send out your vacuum with lock screen suggestions. Finally, this should let you include your Neato vacuum in a more involved routine that you can build with the Shortcuts iPhone app. So if you want to start the vacuum as part of a bedtime routine, for example, that should be possible when the update arrives.

Neato's vacuums have worked with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for a while now, so it's good to see Siri get support as well. Unfortunately, there's no specifics on when this will roll out beyond "this fall."