StockX forced password resets after 'suspicious activity' alert

For all the sneakerheads and hypebeasts out there, if you received an email from StockX asking you to reset your password, then it was probably authentic. The online marketplace told Engadget in a statement that it was "recently alerted to suspicious activity involving our platform."

Exactly what that included is unspecified, but "out of an abundance of caution," it's updated security and is asking users to reset their passwords while an investigation continues. As usual, we'd hope you aren't sharing passwords across different services, and if you haven't already set up a password manager or started using two-factor authentication wherever available, this is a great time to start.