Show More Results

Latest in Internet

Image credit: JEFF KOWALSKY via Getty Images
save
Save
share

StockX forced password resets after 'suspicious activity' alert

An investigation is ongoing.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

CEO and Cofounder of StockX Josh Luber poses at their offices on January 10, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. JEFF KOWALSKY via Getty Images

For all the sneakerheads and hypebeasts out there, if you received an email from StockX asking you to reset your password, then it was probably authentic. The online marketplace told Engadget in a statement that it was "recently alerted to suspicious activity involving our platform."

Exactly what that included is unspecified, but "out of an abundance of caution," it's updated security and is asking users to reset their passwords while an investigation continues. As usual, we'd hope you aren't sharing passwords across different services, and if you haven't already set up a password manager or started using two-factor authentication wherever available, this is a great time to start.

Coverage: TechCrunch
In this article: internet, password reset, reseller, security, stockx
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr