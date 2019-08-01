Trump announces more tariffs on goods made in China

The US plans to add more tariffs to Chinese imports starting September 1st. President Donald Trump made the announcement on Twitter, stating the nation would impose a 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, in addition to an existing 25 percent tariff on $250 billion of imported items. He said the tariff would be enforced after China didn't meet a promise to buy more American agricultural goods. He also claimed China, despite saying it would, failed to stop fentanyl sales to the US.