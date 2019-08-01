Wirecutter's best deals: Save $30 on a Philips Wake-up Light alarm clock

Street price: $105; deal price: $75

Our top pick from our guide to the best sunrise alarm clock, the Philips Wake-Up Light HF3520 is down to a new low price of $75. It still typically sells for $105, making this is a very nice deal. Prior to this we've never seen it drop below $90. The HF3520 also includes unique capabilities setting it apart from the competition, making it well-worth the price.

The Philips Wake-Up Light HF3520 is the top pick in our guide to the best sunrise alarm clock. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Joanne Chen wrote, " The Philips Wake-Up Light HF3520 offers the best features at the most reasonable price. It's the least expensive alarm we've found that offers a realistic, red-tinted dawn and dusk simulation, which feels more natural and may work better than white light at helping you feel less groggy. It also offers thoughtful extras such as five alarm tones, a good radio, and a backup alarm; plus, it looks sleeker and feels sturdier than similarly priced and cheaper models."

Street price: $50; deal price: $24

Down to a new low with a clipped on-page coupon and promo code RAVPOW35, this is a solid deal that knocks this wireless charging stand down to less than half its street price. Ideal for both iPhone and Android phones, the RAVPower Wireless Charging STand (RP-PC069) offers the fastest charge and includes a wall charger and long USB cable.

As the new top pick in our guide to the best Qi wireless charger for iPhone and Android phones, the RAVPower Wireless Charging Stand outperforms the competition. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy wrote, "We think stand-style Qi chargers are more convenient than flat pads and easier to properly align, so the RAVPower Wireless Charging Stand (RP-PC069) is the best option for anyone looking to wirelessly charge without having to buy any extra pieces like an AC adapter. Nothing we tested for this guide charges iPhone or Android devices faster than this stand, and it's been certified by the WPC to be safe. Its design is basic and won't look out of place in most decorating styles, whether it's on your desk or next to your bed. And because it doesn't make any noise while charging, your sleep won't be disrupted."

Street price: $46; deal price: $30

Discounted to $30 with code ANKERPD335, this is a great price on the Anker PowerCore 10000 PD that comes within $4 of pricing we saw over Amazon Prime Day. If you're looking for a power bank with the fastest possible charge, this deal is a great chance to pick up a reliable option.

The Anker PowerCore 10000 PD is our pick fastest charging pick in our guide to the best portable chargers and power banks for phones and tablets. Wirecutter Staff Writer Sarah Witman wrote, "Even without the built-in cables we so prize in our other picks, the Anker PowerCore 10000 PD makes up for it with faster charging and more power. Its rated capacity is 10,000 mAh—more than three full iPhone XS charges, and higher than anything else we tested—and its USB-C Power Delivery (PD) port puts out 18.8 watts of power, which is enough to charge all of the latest phones at top speed."

Street price: $350; deal price: $300

This deal matches the best price we've seen on the Denon AH-MM400 at $300. Since we've been tracking these headphones, the street price has increased to $350, but this is still a nice discount if you're an audiophile in the market for some portable headphones.

The Denon AH-MM400 are our portable, Apple-friendly pick in our guide to the best everyday audiophile headphones. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Lauren Dragan wrote, "For people who aren't into the bulky earcups or conspicuous design of our other picks, the Denon AH-MM400 headphones are more understated than most audiophile-style options. The comparatively narrow earcups hug close to your head, and they fold in for more compact storage on the go. Many headphones in this category are not only so massive that their cases can't fit in a backpack, they are also so large on your head that one can't help but feel conspicuous wearing them in a coffee shop."

