Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Merethe Svarstad Eeg / EyeEm via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Clothing resale site Poshmark suffers data breach

Emails, names, clothing sizes and hashed passwords were taken.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
1h ago in Security
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Merethe Svarstad Eeg / EyeEm via Getty Images

Clothing resale site Poshmark has been hacked. Data from users in the US, including full names, usernames, genders, email addresses, hashed passwords, clothing size preferences and social media profile information, were accessed by "an unauthorized third party."

In response, Poshmark announced it conducted an internal investigation with support from a security forensics firm and "did not find any material vulnerabilities." It has, however, "enhanced security measures across all systems to help prevent this type of incident from happening in the future."

In a blog post, Poshmark advises users to change their passwords just in case. The accessed data does not include financial information or physical addresses, and affected users will be notified by email. The company added that hashed passwords are protected by encryption, which should make them difficult (but not impossible) to crack. This sort of data does, however, leave people open to the risk of phishing scams.

The company apologized for the breach, saying, "Poshmark is a platform built on love and transparency, and we're committed to serving you, and our entire community, every step of the way. You are the core of our business, and without you, we wouldn't be the community we are today. We sincerely regret any concern this may cause you, and we're here to answer any questions you may have."

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr