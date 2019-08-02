'The Man Who Fell to Earth' will get a TV remake on CBS All Access

CBS is continuing its habit of reviving classic franchises as streaming shows. The broadcaster has ordered a series version of The Man Who Fell to Earth based on both Walter Tevis' novel and the legendary movie starring David Bowie. The premise remains largely the same -- an alien lands on Earth at a "turning point" for humans and learns what our species is like while trying to protect his own. There's no casting or release info at this stage, but the show will have strong production talent.
The series will be executive produced and written by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, both veterans from Star Trek: Discovery. Kurtzman will direct, too. And they clearly see a way to modernize the concept -- they liken the alien's Prometheus-like gifting of technology to the work of real-world entrepreneurs like Steve Jobs and Elon Musk. However well the All Access show turns out, it could be particularly relevant to the modern era.