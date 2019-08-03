The first 'Fortnite' Champion Series begins August 17th

As mentioned in the preview, there will be a leaderboard to show progress toward reigning over your region. Each event will have its own prize pool, with "millions of dollars" up for grabs throughout the Champion Series. In the long run, there will also be a string of Fortnite Spotlight tournaments established by the game's creator community.

The aim for all these competitions remains the same: it's a bid to keep an official Fortnite esports program running year-round instead of focusing solely on the World Cup. That could both boost the legitimacy of the game in the competitive world, not to mention keep it front and center as rivals like Apex Legends develop their own esports scenes.