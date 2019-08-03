The Morning After: Razer's electric SUV

Of course the NIO ES6 Night Explorer Limited Edition has Chroma LED lighting.Meet Razer's special edition electric SUV

As far as branded cars go, Razer's NIO ES6 doesn't look half-bad. If you weren't familiar with the company, it might just look like another tricked-out car from a geek with too much money. It's also a capable electric SUV, with 544hp of power and the ability to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds. However, NIO is only going to make 88 of these custom SUVs for sale in China, where they'll cost about $67k.

If you've been waiting to buy something Echo or Apple, then here you go.Best Buy's weekend sale includes up to $500 off 12-inch MacBooks

Do you really need a reason to walk around the store for a few hours pressing buttons?

The Reon Pocket helps you stealthily cope with heatwaves and cold winters.Sony is crowdfunding a wearable 'air conditioner'

Sony might have a way to beat the heat, if you can wait for it. The company's First Flight crowdfunding platform has launched a wearable "air conditioner," the Reon Pocket. It slips into a pouch on custom-made clothes like tees and sits at the base of your neck, using the Peltier effect to cool you off, all without bulk or noise.

FYI.Apple Card customer agreement: use two-factor, no jailbreaking

The Apple Card terms are pretty standard -- similar to some other cards, purchasing any kind of "cash equivalent" like cryptocurrency is prohibited -- but there are some specific items. That you'll need an Apple ID is pretty obvious, and it requires that you enable two-factor authentication. Also, modifying your Apple device or jailbreaking could make it ineligible to access your card account.

Our most comprehensive set of recommendations ever.Introducing Engadget's 2019 Back-to-School Guide

As editor-in-chief Dana Wollman explains: "In addition to top picks in 11 categories -- everything from laptops to smartphones to gaming and dorm gear -- we went big on tips and buying advice this year. We didn't just want to tell you what to buy, but we wanted to help you choose wisely, and then make the most out of whatever you chose."

Watch the drip.Oppo eliminates side bezels with its 'waterfall screen'

Oppo showed off a prototype device packing a "waterfall screen," which features an aggressive 88-degree fold on both the left and right sides. When viewed directly from the front, the bezels are practically invisible.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.