'Halo' TV series has its Cortana ahead of early 2021 premiere

While Showtime took forever to start filling in details for its Halo TV series, it's clearly eager to make up for lost time. The broadcaster has announced that Natascha McElhone (of Ronin and Californication fame) will portray both the legendary Cortana AI as well as Dr. Catherine Halsey, the creator of Spartan supersoldiers like Master Chief. The producers have filled out considerably more of the cast beyond these prominent roles, too.
The series will also feature Fargo's Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066, an ex-military privateer who conflicts with Master Chief. Famed Indian actress Shabana Azmi will play Office of Naval Intelligence head Admiral Margaret Parangosky. Other additions are playing Spartans, including Avengers: Age of Ultron's Bentley Kalu, The Witcher's Natasha Culzac and Catastrophe's Kate Kennedy.
The series doesn't go into production until later this year, and it's only due to air sometime in the first quarter of 2021. The new details indicate that Showtime really is committed to the project, though, and that includes providing the star power you see in other high-profile productions.