'Halo' TV series has its Cortana ahead of early 2021 premiere

The series will also feature Fargo's Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066, an ex-military privateer who conflicts with Master Chief. Famed Indian actress Shabana Azmi will play Office of Naval Intelligence head Admiral Margaret Parangosky. Other additions are playing Spartans, including Avengers: Age of Ultron's Bentley Kalu, The Witcher's Natasha Culzac and Catastrophe's Kate Kennedy.

The series doesn't go into production until later this year, and it's only due to air sometime in the first quarter of 2021. The new details indicate that Showtime really is committed to the project, though, and that includes providing the star power you see in other high-profile productions.