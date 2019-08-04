Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Steve Parsons/PA via AP
save
Save
share

French inventor is first to cross English Channel using a hoverboard

It wasn't an uninterrupted flight, but it was still historic.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Steve Parsons/PA via AP

It took a second try, but Franky Zapata has become the first to cross the English Channel using a hoverboard. The French inventor used his jet-powered Flyboard Air to travel the 22 miles from France to England in 22 minutes, briefly landing on a boat to replace his kerosene-filled backpack. The board wasn't slow, either -- Zapata said he reached speeds up to 106MPH during his journey.

The first attempt in late July literally fell short after Zapata missed the boat platform by a "few centimeters." Zapata relied on a larger boat and platform to ensure this latest attempt would work without a hitch.

This is certainly a publicity grab for Zapata's company, Z-Air, but it could also open doors for the technology in other areas. The French military is already backing the technology as a potential logistical option or even as an attack platform. A successful long-distance trip like this could give it extra confidence in the technology, even if it does highlight the current hoverboard's limitations.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr