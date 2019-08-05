An 'Event Horizon' series is in the works at Amazon

While Adam Wingard (responsible for the Blair Witch reboot and the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong) will direct, he'll also executive produce the series alongside original movie producers Larry Gordon and Lloyd Levin. There's no mention of the cast at this stage, although we wouldn't expect the movie cast to return.

There's no mention of an expected release schedule.

Amazon is on a big sci-fi kick as of late. It's currently enamored with its continuation of The Expanse, but it's also plugging away at an adaptation of Octavia Butler's Wild Seed as well as a what-if movie starring Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson. To some extent, it might not have much choice. Netflix and CBS All Access certainly have plenty of sci-fi shows on deck. Amazon may be concerned that it will miss out on an entire audience if it doesn't offer a similarly varied selection.