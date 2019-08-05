ASUS' camera-flipping ZenFone 6 goes on sale in the US

Perhaps the ZenFone 6's most notable feature is its flippable camera. There's no native front-facing lens (or notch). Instead, you can flip up the rear dual lenses to put your phone in selfie mode. The handset includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, up to 8GB of RAM and a maximum 256GB of built-in storage. You can expand that capacity with a microSD card, while the ZenFone 6 has dual Nano SIM slots.

The device also has a 6.4-inch display, dual speakers, noise reduction on the two microphones, 5,000mAh battery, an all-too-rare headphone jack and NFC, while it runs on Android Pie. There's a physical Smart Key on the side you can customize to carry out various tasks, including Google Assistant actions. You'll have the option to assign different actions for a single press, double press and holding the button.