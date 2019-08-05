'The Matrix' returns to theaters August 30th with Dolby Vision and Atmos

The Matrix is coming back to theaters to (belatedly) mark its 20th anniversary, and you might have a reason to watch even if you're not overwhelmed with nostalgia. The sci-fi classic will start a one-week run on August 30th at AMC's Dolby Cinemas across the US in its fully modernized form, complete with a Dolby Vision picture and Dolby Atmos audio. You've had access to those at home, but this is the first time you can experience the movie that way on the big screen -- those bullet-dodging scenes should be that much more immersive.
Sponsored Links
Tickets are available now through AMC (linked above).
This is a not-so-subtle plug for Dolby's technology, and Warner Bros. certainly won't object to wringing more money out of a 20-year-old movie. All the same, we wouldn't object too loudly. This is your chance to relive the experience of watching the movie in 1999, when theater screens magnified its then-revolutionary special effects. And for many people, this will be their first chance to see the movie in theaters, full stop. There's a whole generation that has only ever seen The Matrix on discs or digital services, and this might help explain the movie's appeal (not to mention Keanu Reeves' appeal) to older crowds.